'Sold' release date out, Danish Sait, Kavya Shetty-starrer to make it to the big screen

"Sold," directed by Prerana Agarwal, is touted to be a crime thriller, and Danish will be seen in a new genre, unlike his previous films which were comedies.

Published: 21st February 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Danish Sait

By Express News Service

"Sold," starring Danish Sait and Kavya Shetty, is slated to be released on March 4. Danish has had a busy year. It began for the actor with the release of "Humble Politician Nograj" and "One Cut Two Cut" on OTT platforms, and now, the star is awaiting the first theatrical release of the year.

"Sold," directed by Prerana Agarwal, is touted to be a crime thriller, and Danish will be seen in a new genre, unlike his previous films which were comedies. Danish plays the role of a cop in this film which deals with human trafficking. Kavya will play the role of a journalist in the film bankrolled by Deepam Kohli.

The producer is also playing a pivotal role in the film which includes other cast members Bharath JB, Siddharth Madhyamika, Bhavani Prakash, Hanumanthe Gowda, Shivani R, and Manju of Ugramm fame.
The film has music scored by Jeeth Singh and Sameer Deshpande handling the camerawork. 

