Abhishek Shetty to direct and star in 'Araam Aravind Swamy'

Meanwhile, Abhishek is awaiting the release of his sophomore film, "Gajanana and Gang"

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:25 AM

By Express News Service
Abhishek Shetty

Even as Abhishek Shetty is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial "Gajanana and Gang," he is gearing up to helm his third project. Titled "Araam Aravind Swamy," this project will mark the third directorial of Abhishek, who made his debut with "Nam Gani B’Com Pass." The scripting of "Araam Aravind Swamy" was completed during the lockdown, and Abhishek, who has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues of the project has also decided to play the lead in this film. 

“We are planning to bring 'Gajanana and Gang' to theatres in May, and I will begin shooting for this film after it, ‘’ says Abhishek, who will make a formal announcement of the same on February 23. “We are planning to bring in established faces from different regions, and will soon approach actor Kishore and other artistes to play various characters,” he says.

"Gajanana and Gang," starring Shri Mahadev and Aditi Prabhudeva, was supposed to hit the screens on February 4, but the makers pushed the release due to the pandemic, and the theatre occupancy restrictions. 

On the acting front, Abhishek, who has played a pivotal role in his own directorial, Gajanana and Gang, has also starred in Vinayak Joshi’s Kathanayaka.

