I need to distance myself from films that bear the title Love: Rachita Ram

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rachita Ram, who has carved her niche in the Kannada industry, has recently been making headlines for the kind of roles she has picked in a few films. The Dimple Queen of Sandalwood is trying to get out of her comfort zone, and wants to be part of 'Hatke' roles.

However, not all is well because some of her choices are being considered 'bold'. "It began in I Love You, and then there was a discussion about a few scenes from Love You Racchu, and now, the conversation is about my upcoming film, Ek Love Ya," says Rachita, ahead of the film's release on February 24.

From what we have seen of Ek Love Ya so far through the trailer and few songs, Rachita's style, her smoking and drinking scenes, and the kiss with her co-star Raanna has grabbed everyone's attention. Talking about this response, Rachita says, "There were films like Pushapaka Vimana, Ayushman Bhava, and 100 too where I was appreciated for the roles I played. However, these roles don’t become headlines."

Delving further into this aspect of her career, Rachita asserts, "There were times when I was asked to pick characters to avoid getting stereotyped. Now, when I'm trying to explore my versatility, I'm not being encouraged. People seem to accept me in regular commercial films, but I wish to break that mould by making a mark with content-based subjects too. That's why I chose subjects like Ayushmann Bhava, Pushpaka Vimana, 100, and even Ayogya."

Going by the debates about her roles, Rachita humorously suggests that it is best she keeps her distance from films that have 'love' in the title. "Now, I do have Deepak Gangadhar's Love Me or Hate Me in the pipeline. However, the next time anybody approaches me with a project, I will discuss the title and give my suggestions," says Rachita, adding, "Somewhere, the word ‘Love’ isn’t working out for me."

Touching upon the smoking, drinking and romantic scenes in Ek Love Ya, Rachita explains that the character sketched by director Prem demanded these scenes. "Everything is done just for the film, and we are not promoting these vices in any way. I am usually tagged as the 'the bold and brave' heroine, and now 'smoking and drinking' has become an additional tag," signs off Rachita on a rather sombre note.