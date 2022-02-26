STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Introductory  song from Puneeth Rajkumar’s James to be out on Shivaratri

The film, backed by Kishore Pathikonda, has Shivarajkumar dubbing for his brother. 

Published: 26th February 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:35 AM

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The makers of Puneeth Rajkumar’s James, who recently wowed the audience with the teaser, are set to release the much-awaited introduction lyrical song featuring the Power Star on Mahashivaratri (March 1).

Meanwhile, the action commercial entertainer, which is slated to release on March 17, has been submitted to the censor board for certification. James, which is the last commercial film starring late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, is one of the most expected films in Karnataka, and across other regions as well. The film, backed by Kishore Pathikonda, has Shivarajkumar dubbing for his brother. 

James has an ensemble cast and will feature Puneeth in multiple shades. The film starring Priya Anand as the female lead, also stars Sarath Kumar, Meka Srikanth, Chikkanna, Shine Shetty, and Tilak playing prominent roles. James has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by J Swamy.

