Suni-Dushyanth’s fantasy drama titled Gathavaibhava

By Express News Service

Director Suni is launching newcomer Dushyanth in a film titled, Gathavaibhava. A formal announcement is to be made by the makers on February 28 at 10.10 am. Meanwhile, the director reveals the hero’s characterisation and the film’s one-liner.

Dushyanth will play a VFX artist, who has an actual visualisation of all the sketches created by him. The fantasy element of this fantasy drama kicks in when he gets puzzled whether it is real or his imagination. The film will also have comedic elements.

Apart from Dushyanth, Suni hasn’t zeroed in on other members of the cast. However, Suni has roped in his Simple Agi Ondh Love Story and Baahuparak composer Bharath BJ as the music director for Gathavaibhava.

The other technical crew include Avatara Purusha and Vikrant Rona DOP William David and KGF art director Shivakumar. Suni, who is awaiting for the release of his upcoming Avatara Purusha starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganath plans to begin shooting for Gathavaibhava in April.

Suni had earlier announced another film with Dushyanth, which was titled, Robinhood. However, this film was put on hold due to the pandemic and Suni-Dushyanth are set to move on with Gathavaibhava in April. Dushyanth, who has been practising theatre since 2018 hold acting certificate from Tent cinema by Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar and Pushkar Acting Institute. He’s been a part of Acting workshops by Neenasam Dhananjay and by theater artist Krishna.

Dushyanth has participated in several street plays and theater plays in Bangalore and Mysore. He got his dance skills trained from Shaimak Davar institute, Bhushan Master and Raju Master, and has been trained in martial arts and gymnastics.