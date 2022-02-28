STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Vijay kumar helm VK28?

The title and other details of the film will be revealed on March 1

Published: 28th February 2022 01:49 PM

By Express News Service
Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar, popularly known as Sandalwood Salaga, is gearing up for his next project. The film, temporarily called VK28, will bring together the actor-director and Bairagee producer Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda.

The yet-to-be-titled film is based on a real-life incident. Whether or not the film will be helmed by Vijay Kumar will be announced on March 1 - on the occasion of Shivaratri. 

Vijay, popularly known as Duniya Vijay and Sandalwood Salaga, is also making his debut in Telugu. He plays the antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, directed by Gopichandh Malineni.

Vijay Kumar Sandalwood Salaga VK28
