Will Vijay kumar helm VK28?

By Express News Service

Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar, popularly known as Sandalwood Salaga, is gearing up for his next project. The film, temporarily called VK28, will bring together the actor-director and Bairagee producer Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda.

The yet-to-be-titled film is based on a real-life incident. Whether or not the film will be helmed by Vijay Kumar will be announced on March 1 - on the occasion of Shivaratri.

Vijay, popularly known as Duniya Vijay and Sandalwood Salaga, is also making his debut in Telugu. He plays the antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, directed by Gopichandh Malineni.