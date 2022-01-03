STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj and Pannaga Bharana to team up for two projects

The actor and director are currently in discussion to start their first project this year

Published: 03rd January 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Prajwal Devaraj 

Actor Prajwal Devaraj 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj is currently busy with a handful of projects, including Khadhar Kumar’s Veeram and Lohith H’s Mafia. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the actor will be teaming up with his good friend and director Pannaga Bharana for two projects.

Pannaga Bharana

“Discussions for the two projects have been going on for a year now, but Covid-19 delayed the plans. The two have resumed the talks and will announce their first project soon,” says our source. However, it is still unknown when exactly the Prajwal-Pannaga project is likely to take off.

Prajwal, who has Ram Narayan’s Abbara ready for release, is currently shooting for Mafia. He has also given a green signal to editor-turned-director Kiran’s thriller and writer-turned-director Jakka Hariprasad’s sci-fi film.

Meanwhile, it is said that Pannaga Bharana, who last directed French Biriyani, will next helm Govindaya Namaha heroine Parul Yadav. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pannaga Bharana Prajwal Devaraj
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp