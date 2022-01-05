Shiva Rajkumar to wrap Bairagee with a song shoot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivarajkumar will be wrapping up his film Bairagee, which is on floors in Bengaluru. Directed by Vijay Milton, the film is in its last leg of shooting. Shivanna is taking part for an introduction song. A grand set is constructed for the film, and numerous junior artistes and dancers have joined the actor. The makers will also shoot a fight sequence.

The team recently canned a song sequence, choreographed by Murali, featuring Shivanna, Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Yasha Shivakumar. The film, which marks the debut of cinematographer-turned-director, Vijay Milton in Kannada, also features Chikkanna in a guest role.

Bairagee features Anjali as the heroine and also brings the Tagaru combo - Shivanna and Dhananjay - back on the silver screen. The cinematography of the film is handled by director Vijay Milton, and Anoop Seelin is scoring the music for the film. Talking to CE, the film’s producer Krishna Sarthak, says, “We are halfway through the post-production work and will bring out the first copy by next month. However, the release plans depend on the current Covid situation.” Apart from Bairagee, Shivarajkumar is also busy juggling Ram Dhulipudi’s film and his 125th project - Vedha, directed by A Harsha.