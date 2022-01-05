STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Shiva Rajkumar to wrap Bairagee with a song shoot

The film directed by Vijay Milton, also stars Anjali, Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Yasha Shivakumar

Published: 05th January 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A grand set is constructed for Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Bairagee.

A grand set is constructed for Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Bairagee.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivarajkumar will be wrapping up his film Bairagee, which is on floors in Bengaluru. Directed by Vijay Milton, the film is in its last leg of shooting. Shivanna is taking part for an introduction song. A grand set is constructed for the film, and numerous junior artistes and dancers have joined the actor. The makers will also shoot a fight sequence.

The team recently canned a song sequence, choreographed by Murali, featuring Shivanna, Dhananjay, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Yasha Shivakumar. The film, which marks the debut of cinematographer-turned-director, Vijay Milton in Kannada, also features Chikkanna in a guest role.

Bairagee features Anjali as the heroine and also brings the Tagaru combo - Shivanna and Dhananjay - back on the silver screen. The cinematography of the film is handled by director Vijay Milton, and Anoop Seelin is scoring the music for the film. Talking to CE, the film’s producer Krishna Sarthak, says, “We are halfway through the post-production work and will bring out the first copy by next month. However, the release plans depend on the current Covid situation.” Apart from Bairagee, Shivarajkumar is also busy juggling Ram Dhulipudi’s film and his 125th project - Vedha, directed by A Harsha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bairagee Shiva Rajkumar Shivanna
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp