Wedding Gift completes shoot in 37 days  

By Express News Service

Director Vikram Prabhu has completed shooting for his debut film, Wedding Gift. The project, which was launched on November 15, had a 45-day schedule planned, and the team is thrilled to have completed the film before schedule in just 37 days.

The director, who has come up with a suspense thriller in his film, shared a few stills of the film with CE. Featuring Nishan Nanaiah and Sonu Gowda in the lead cast, the film also has senior actor Prema playing a pivotal role.

Vikram Prabhu has previously assisted veteran director Rajendra Singh Babu. With ninety per cent of shooting taking place in Bengaluru, the team also canned a few crucial portions in parts of Chikmagalur and Udupi.

While the film will mark the debut of music director Balachandra Prabhu, Uday Leela is onboard the project as its cinematographer.