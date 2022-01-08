STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anish’s next will be a family drama

The actor will be revealing the title on his birthday
 

Anish Tejeshwar

By Express News Service

The Police Quarters and Nam Areal Ond Dina actor Anish Tejeshwar, who was last seen in Ramarjuna (2021), is set to begin his next project. The title of the film will be out on January 12 to mark the actor’s birthday. 

Anish

Incidentally, sources close to the film revealed that the actor, who is associating with debutant director Shaan for the project, has already completed the talkie portions, and only has songs pending to be shot. 

The film, which is a family entertainer, has Shruti Patil playing Anish’s sibling in the film. Sampada Hulivana, who was part of Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s Rider, will be starring opposite Anish for the first time in this film, which also features Achyuth Kumar and Uggram Manju in pivotal roles.

