Vikrant Rona offered a whopping price for a direct OTT release?

Producer Manjunath Gowda confirms that they have got offers from various streaming platforms

Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The rise of Covid cases, rescheduling of big-ticket films, has given rise to speculations stating that the major multilingual films from Kannada cinema might get a direct OTT streaming release. Going by the latest buzz, it has been said that, the Pan India film Vikrant Rona starring Sudeep has been offered a whopping price for a direct digital release, from various popular streaming platforms. 

The postponement of Pan India films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR has reportedly triggered the makers of Vikrant Rona and we learn that the makers might consider the offer if a theatrical release isn’t possible.

Producer Manjunath Gowda shares that Vikrant Rona is a visual spectacle and especially the 3D is meant for theatres. “We want the audience to experience it on the big screen. However, if we don’t have the option of a theatrical release, we will have to consider the offer from OTTs. As of now, we want to release the film in theatres.” 

Vikrant Rona was recently confirmed to hit the theatres on February 24, and according to Manjunath, they still wish to stick to the original date announced. “As of now, there are no plans of postponing the release date. We will have to take a call if the situation gets worse,” says the producer.

Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari, presented by Zee Studios, is a multilingual action-adventure that be released in 14 languages and 55 countries. The film, backed by the production house, Shalini Manjunath, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. Jacqueline Fernandes also plays an important role in the film. The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and William David has handled the cinematography.

