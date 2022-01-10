STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vasuki Vaibhav associates with DAD

Director Arjun Krishna says that these three songs relate to the current generation and will become an anthem for those in and out of love.

Vasuki Vaibhav (Photo | Instagram vasuki_vaibhav_)

By Express News Service

Music director and Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant, Vasuki Vaibhav, is onboard multi-faceted Arjun Krishna’s upcoming film, DAD (Devaraj alias David).  Vasuki has rendered his voice for three tracks composed by the Mumbai-based Ek Khwab band. Vasuki, who has completed recording for the songs, says there is both variety and intensity in the tracks, and he enjoyed singing them. 

Director Arjun Krishna says that these three songs relate to the current generation and will become an anthem for those in and out of love. DAD, presented by Radhika and Yash, will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Krishna. The crime thriller features model-turned-actor Vishal, Mahika Mahi, and Nrithya Bopanna in the lead cast, and is being made under the banner of AAA Pictures. 

Arjun in his previous interview with CE told us that his 15-year-old dream of getting into films came true with DAD. Arjun also mentioned that he and Yash were childhood friends. DAD, which explores a gangster love story, features Sunchendra Prasad, Chandu of Lakshmi Baraamma fame, and Manju Natana in prominent roles. Anil Kumar K is entrusted with the double responsibility of handling the cinematography and editing of the film.

