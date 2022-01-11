O2 shoot to resume on January 22

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The shoot of O2, starring Ashika Ranganath and Praveen Tej, will resume on January 22. This is the sixth venture made under Puneeth Rajkumar’s home banner PRK Productions, who have previously bankrolled films like Kavaludaari and French Biryani.

O2 marks the debut of directors Prashanth Raj and Raghav Naayak, who are also the writers of this film. O2 was officially launched on October 8 by Puneeth Rajkumar and producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

The team wanted to resume shooting in November but was delayed due to the untimely death of the Powerstar. The film also stars, actor-radio jockey Siri Ravikumar, YouTuber Puneeth B A, and theatre artist Mohan in prominent roles. DOP Naveen, who has worked in Ramarjuna and Buddhivanta 2, will be handling the cinematography of O2. The team is yet to finalize the music director.