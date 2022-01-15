STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rishi’s Aghori avatar for 'Alle Draw Alle Bahumana'

Hundreds of dancers and junior artists also appear in the song.

Rishi's look in Alle Draw Alle Bahumana.

By Express News Service

Kavaludaari actor Rishi will be making a special appearance in a song sequence in Alle Draw Alle Bahumana. Interestingly, the actor will be donning an Aghori avatar in the song, which is choreographed by Imran Sardhariya. Hundreds of dancers and junior artists also appear in the song.

“It is a song on Shiva that speaks about the life cycle, and also briefs about the film’s content,” says the film’s director Bishaaka (previously known as Rathna Theertha), who has also written the song’s lyrics. Actor Uppendra has lent his voice for the track, which is set to tunes by Vijay Raj.

Alle Draw Alle Bahumana, billed as a suspense thriller, stars Shourya, Tagaru-fame Rushika Raj, Shankar Ashwath, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vijay Chendoor, and Kuri Rangaswamy. Rishi, meanwhile, has an interesting line up of projects including Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege, Sakalakala Vallabh, Ramana Avatara, and Seere, all of which are in different stages of production.

