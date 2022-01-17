STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Prabhu Mundkur and Divya Uruduga recreate classic song Nachike Inneke  

Nachike Inneke is a popular track of  the 1978 film, Kiladi Jodi featuring Vishnuvardhan and Lakshmi

Published: 17th January 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Shashikanth Gatti 's Ranchi

By Express News Service

Prabhu Mundkur and Divya Uruduga, the lead pair of Ranchi, have recreated a classic evergreen song, Nachike Inneke. The track is from the popular 1978 film, Kiladi Jodi featuring Vishnuvardhan and Lakshmi. The song has been rearranged by music director, Manikanth Kadri, and the recreated song is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Supriya Ram.

This lyrical song video was on January 16, on the occasion of Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant, Divya Uruduga’s birthday. The film is directed by Shashikanth Gatti and is jointly produced by Rudra Films and Girija Talkies in association with Shashikanth Motion Pictures Pvt Limited. Ranchi, which has been in the making for a long time now has completed shooting, and is currently in the post-production stages, gearing up for release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranchi Nachike Inneke Shashikanth Gatti Prabhu Mundkur Divya Uruduga
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp