Prabhu Mundkur and Divya Uruduga recreate classic song Nachike Inneke  

By Express News Service

Prabhu Mundkur and Divya Uruduga, the lead pair of Ranchi, have recreated a classic evergreen song, Nachike Inneke. The track is from the popular 1978 film, Kiladi Jodi featuring Vishnuvardhan and Lakshmi. The song has been rearranged by music director, Manikanth Kadri, and the recreated song is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Supriya Ram.

This lyrical song video was on January 16, on the occasion of Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant, Divya Uruduga’s birthday. The film is directed by Shashikanth Gatti and is jointly produced by Rudra Films and Girija Talkies in association with Shashikanth Motion Pictures Pvt Limited. Ranchi, which has been in the making for a long time now has completed shooting, and is currently in the post-production stages, gearing up for release.