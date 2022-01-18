STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinay Rajkumar's 'Pepe' is a gritty gangster drama

The makers have finished sixty percent of shooting, and are awaiting the third wave to settle down before starting the next session.

A still from 'Pepe'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film Pepe. The first look poster and a still from the film were recently making the rounds on social media. Now, in a chat with CE, Director Shreelesh S Nair and Vinay Kumar share more details on the film.

“Pepe is a gangster crime drama, which will be raw, gritty and entertaining,” the director says.

“Set in the timeline —1970 to 2020, the film features about 40 to 50 actors. Apart from Vinay, the film stars Aruna Balaraj and many newcomers. Among them Kitty, Sandhya Arakere, Shivu, Medini, Kelamane, and Kaajal Kunder will be seen in pivotal roles,” reveals Shreelesh.

Talking about the film Vinay says, “It is an intense film with action, emotion, and drama. It is set in the backdrop of Coorg. The film has been shaping up well.”

Pepe, bankrolled by Udaya Shankara S, has Poorchandra Tejaswi scoring the music and Samarth Upadya handling the cinematography. Editing is handled by Manu Shedgar.

Vinay also has another interesting project in line, which is titled Andondittu Kaala.

“I have just three days to complete the shoot for  Keerthi’s directorial venture. Meanwhile, the actor is getting ready to start two more projects.”

