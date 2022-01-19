STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj-Pannaga Bharana announce their first project  

The film’s story, penned by Bollywood writer Adhir Bhat, will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music
 

Published: 19th January 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vasuki Vaibhav, Pannaga Bharana, Prajwal Devaraj

Vasuki Vaibhav, Pannaga Bharana, Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

The New Indian Express had recently reported that good friends Prajwal Devaraj and Pannaga Bharana are collaborating on a film. The news was confirmed by the actor and director recently, with the team officially commencing the project with a pooja for the script on Tuesday. Interestingly, the script has been penned by Bollywood writer Adhir Bhat, who is known for films like Bandish Bandits, The Office, and Karwar.

The film, to be presented by Filmy Fellow Studios and Matha Baghavathi Pictures, will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music, and Viraj Singh will be handling the cinematography for this yet to be titled project. Prajwal Devaraj, who is shooting for Mafia, has a few projects in the lineup. The actor has a film with Hariprasad Jakka and a project with editor-turned-director Kiran. He will also be teaming up with director Nanda Kishore for a film, post which he will begin his project with Pannaga Bharanna. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Pannaga Bharana Adhir Bhat Film
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp