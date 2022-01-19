Prajwal Devaraj-Pannaga Bharana announce their first project  

By Express News Service

The New Indian Express had recently reported that good friends Prajwal Devaraj and Pannaga Bharana are collaborating on a film. The news was confirmed by the actor and director recently, with the team officially commencing the project with a pooja for the script on Tuesday. Interestingly, the script has been penned by Bollywood writer Adhir Bhat, who is known for films like Bandish Bandits, The Office, and Karwar.

The film, to be presented by Filmy Fellow Studios and Matha Baghavathi Pictures, will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music, and Viraj Singh will be handling the cinematography for this yet to be titled project. Prajwal Devaraj, who is shooting for Mafia, has a few projects in the lineup. The actor has a film with Hariprasad Jakka and a project with editor-turned-director Kiran. He will also be teaming up with director Nanda Kishore for a film, post which he will begin his project with Pannaga Bharanna.