Kannada rapper Alok decodes his new single 'Yaakinge 2'

Kannada singer and rapper Alok, aka All OK, released his latest single Yaakinge 2 recently, which has gone viral with 2.5 million views.

22nd January 2022

Kannada rapper Alok

Kannada rapper Alok (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are many times we have felt things have not gone our way and things have been unfair to us. And there is always the question, "Why me?". Kannada singer and rapper Alok, aka All OK's latest single Yaakinge 2 is based on this question. The single which was released five days ago has gone viral with 2.5 million views.

According to the singer, the song is a funny take on other common phrases we use when things go wrong. "When things don't go our way, we have this tendency to ask, 'God, why me?' It's a rhetorical question but irrespective of the language we speak, this question somehow manages to slip in," laughs Alok.

Written and composed by him, the song is a sequel to his first song which released two years ago. "This is the third year of the pandemic and we have seen so many losses. The pandemic has caused havoc, so I thought this was the right question to ask," says Alok, who is currently in quarantine. The song also has a mention about the loss of actors, Puneeth Rajkumar, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sanchari Vijay.

The song, which is shot in various parts of Goa and Bengaluru, features some locallypopular names like actor Arvind KP, Vaishnavi, Kripal Amanna to name a few. “It was fun collaborating with so many people. They bring their own energy to the song,” adds Alok, who also introduces his two and-a-half-month-old baby at the end of the song.

The singer-cum-rapper is popular for making viral videos, but dismisses it as being no rocket science. “I make songs for people. I rap about their likes and try to connect with them. That’s what probably works,” he says.

