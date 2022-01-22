STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to go with the original release date

Producer Manjunath Gowda gave an update on his upcoming 3D adventure-action drama directed by Anup Bhandari
 

Vikrant Rona, presented by Zee Studios, is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries.

By Express News Service

The makers of Sudeep’s upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, announced that the release plans of the pan-Indian film are on target. Producer Manjunath Gowda shared that the film, which was slated to hit theatres on February 24, will release as per schedule. “We are thankful to the Karnataka Government to have relaxed the weekend curfew, and we now hope to soon find relief from the night curfew as well,” said Manjunath. 

The post-production work of the 3D film directed by Anup Bhandari is going on in full swing. There has been huge hype surrounding this adventure-action drama, and Sudeep will appear in the role of a police officer. The multilingual film, presented by Zee Studios is backed by Shalini Manjunath, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian. 

Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandes in important roles. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, Vikrant Rona has cinematography by William David.

Earlier, Vikrant Rona was in the news after the makers decided to forego a whopping price of Rs 100 crore for a direct digital release, and opted to go for a theatrical release first.

