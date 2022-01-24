STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie passes censor board with U/A

Speaking to Cinema Express, director Kiranraj shares that they wanted to get clarity on  the reopening of theatres before officially announcing the release date.

Published: 24th January 2022 09:49 AM

A still from 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

The makers of 777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty, is in the process of finalising the release date. The adventure comedy-drama was supposed to release on December 31. However, it was postponed as the team felt the time was inadequate to do justice to the film.

Now, the pan-India film, directed by Kiranraj K, has passed the Censor Board with U/A certificate. “I was keen on getting the censor certificate by 2021,” the director tells us, and adds that the film has got a positive response from certain production houses and distributors, who have watched it. 

The team now wants to officially announce a release date once they get clarity on the theatre reopening. “A  final discussion with the various distributors will take place this month-end. We will then be working on the final release plans. An official date will be announced in the month of February,” reveals Kiranraj.

777 Charlie, backed by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios banner, has Nobin Paul scoring the music and Arvind Kashyap handling the camerawork.  The film explores the relationship between Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) and a dog named Charlie.

The cast also consists of Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Danish Sait in prominent roles. Tamil actor Bobby Simha will mark his Kannada debut with 777 Charlie, and he will be seen in a significant role.

