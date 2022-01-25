Danish Sait’s 'One Cut Two Cut' release date announced  

By Express News Service

Danish Sait, known for Humble Politician Nograj, is gearing up to release his next film 'One Cut Two Cut'. The film will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on February 3.

Like Nograj, Danish Sait is playing another caricature of a character called Gopi in One Cut Two Cut. The character is already popular among the actor’s online fans. Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogarju, the film revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, whose first day at work becomes a mission of saving the school from four radical social media activists.

One Cut Two Cut, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar, also features Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth Beep Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya in significant roles.

