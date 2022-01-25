Mafia music rights sold for a whopping amount

By Express News Service

Even as Prajwal Devaraj’s Mafia is currently on floors, its pre-release business is already looking good. The audio rights of the film have been acquired by music label Aanand Audio for a good price. Reportedly, it is a record price for a Prajwal Devaraj film. Producer B Kumar and director Lohith H closed the deal with the audio company on Monday.

Anoop Seelin is scoring music for Mafia and it will consist of 5 songs. The film’s shooting, which began in November, is halfway through. Mafia features Prajwal Devaraj as a cop, and it has Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead. It also stars Prajwal’s father, Devaraj, a veteran actor, in a pivotal role.

Mafia, bankrolled under Bangalore Kumar Films banner, has dialogues written by Maasti and camera work by Jabin Jackob.