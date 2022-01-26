Ombattane Dikku is a non-linear film, says Dayal Padmanabhan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ombattane Dikku is a crime thriller directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, who is known for films Ranganayaki and Aa Karala Ratri. The upcoming film, starring Yogi and Aditi Prabhudeva, is based on Tamil film Kurangu Bommai (2017). However, it not a faithful remake, according to Dayal. “In literature, good content gets translated from one language to another. Likewise, any good cinema of value can be taken to other languages. That has been my rationale while adapting this film story to our Kannada audience,” explains the director.

Dayal says that Ombattane Dikku demanded a non-linear screenplay, which is rare in Indian films. “The film is content-driven, but we have given it a commercial treatment,” he says.

Talking about his association with the film’s lead actor Yogesh popularly known as Loose Maada Yogi, Dayal says, “For any sensible director, working with a real actor is always a blessing. Yogi’s acting is one such big gift and his performance immensely supports this film. In fact, one won’t feel that they are watching a film. It is more like witnessing an incident and travelling with the characters. No matter how realistic a narration is, it will work on-screen only if it is backed by good performances. Thankfully, every actor part of Ombattane Dikku gave their best for the film,” he says.

Releasing a film during the pandemic is risky for any filmmaker. However, Dayal is confident about the audience. “Today, people have adapted themselves to live with the Covid and carry on with their day-to-day activities. So, I am very confident that they will step out to watch our film in theaters while adhering to Covid protocols as well,” Dayal asserts.

Ombattane Dikku has music scored by Manikanth Kadri, and Rakesh has handled the cinematography. “Preethi Mohan, an upcoming editor has handled this project,” says the director. The film is slated to be released on January 28.