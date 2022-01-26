Raghavendra Rajkumar and Harshika Poonacha to share screen space for Sthabda

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar’s next Sthabda was launched on Monday, and the team has commenced shooting in Bengaluru.

Published: 26th January 2022 09:10 AM

Raghavendra Rajkumar, Harshika Poonacha and Prathap Simha.

By Express News Service

Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar’s next 'Sthabda' was launched on Monday, and the team has commenced shooting in Bengaluru. Laali Raghav, who has previously helmed the Tamil film, Ariyamai, forays into Kannada with 'Sthabda'. The film starring Prathap Simha in the lead also marks the first collaboration of Raghavendra Rajkumar and Harshika Poonacha.

“Sthabda is a psychological thriller and deals with illusions,” says Laali.Sthabda, backed by Vidyasagar, has music by Arav Rishi and PVR Swamy for the camerawork. Veteran music director Hamsalekha will be penning the lyrics for the songs. Sthabda will also feature Prashant Siddi and Shruti Raj in pivotal roles 

