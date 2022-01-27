Puneeth Rajkumar to play the role of an army officer for the first time in 'James'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James has been making headlines for various reasons, and the special poster of the Power Star revealed by the makers on the occasion of Republic Day only adds to the hype surrounding the film. Puneeth for the first time will be seen in a role of an army officer in Chethan Kumar’s directorial James, which is billed to be an action commercial entertainer.

The poster of James was shared by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and PRK Productions on their social media handles. Puneeth looks intense as an army officer, who holds a rifle. It is all set in the military backdrop and it has created a rage within minutes of the release.

It is an emotional moment for the team, says the director, about Puneeth’s role in the film and adds, “The importance of this particular episode will be revealed on the silver screen.” James is backed by Kishore Pathikonda, and is slated to hit the cinema halls on March 17, which is Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary, and the team has also officially announced that the film will be releasing in multiple languages. “We have simultaneously begun the dubbing process for various languages. The Kannada film will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi,” says Chethan.

The team is looking forward to making it a memorable one for Puneeth Rajkumar fans. The first-day-first-show of James will be screened at every single theatre (approximately 600) across Karnataka. This will be apart from the multiplex shows. This is the first time music director Charan Raj is associated with Puneeth’s film and James has J Swamy handling the camerawork.

James also brings together the Rajkumar brothers as Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar will make a special appearance. The film features Priya Anand as the female lead. The film also stars Srikanth Meka, Mukesh Rishi, Aditya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu, Harsha, Suchendra Prasad, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Chikanna Shine Shetty, and Tilak.