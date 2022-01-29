Prajwal Devaraj, Rachita Ram’s Veeram release date out  

By Express News Service

The release date of Veeram is out. The upcoming romantic action entertainer, directed by Kumar Raj (Khadar), is slated to hit theatres on May 6. The official announcement was made on Thursday.

Veeram, bankrolled by KM Shashidhar under the Shashidhar Studios, has Rachita Ram and Prajwal Devaraj in lead roles. The film also marks the debut of Chirag Jani in Sandalwood. He will be appearing as an antagonist in the film, which also features Srinagar Kitty and Deepak.

The film, which is now in the post-production stage, has music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Lavith. Meanwhile, Prajwal is busy shooting for Mafia, and he will soon join the sets of director Hariprasad Jakka’s project. Rachita, who is looking forward to the release of Ek Love Ya, is currently shooting for Kranti.