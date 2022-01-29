STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release of Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona postponed

The makers took to social media to provide an update about the release plans of the Anup Bhandari directorial venture

Actor Sudeep.

By Express News Service

Although the makers of Sudeep’s upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, were confident of releasing the film on the earlier announced date of February 24, the release plans have now been changed due to the impact of the pandemic. 

The makers took to social media to provide an update about the release plans of the Anup Bhandari directorial venture. “Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present covid scenario and the prevailing restriction are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. 

We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the post-production work of the 3D film is going on in full swing. Vikrant Rona stars Sudeep as a police officer, and features Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari and Jacqueline Fernandes in pivotal roles.

The multilingual film, presented by Zee Studios is backed by Shalini Manjunath, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian.With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, Vikrant Rona has cinematography by William David.

