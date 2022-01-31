STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yasha shivakumar to star alongside Prajwal Devaraj in Gana

The Padavi Poorva heroine will be part of Hari Prasad Jakka’s directorial venture that will also feature Vedhika and Archana Kottige
 

Published: 31st January 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Yasha Shivakumar, who is yet to be seen on the silver screen, has already bagged her seventh project. The actor will be part of Hari Prasad Jakka’s upcoming directorial venture, Gana. She will be paired opposite Prajwal Devaraj in the film.

Gana will also feature Vedhika and Archana Kottige in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Parthu under Cherry Creations banner, was launched on December 24. The makers are planning to start the shoot on February 7. 

Gana will be Hari Prasad Jakka’s Kannada debut and will have Anoop Seelin scoring the music and Jai Anand handling the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Yasha Shivakumar is currently completing the patchwork for Hariprasad Jayanna’s Padavi Poorva. The actor’s lineup of films also includes Bairagee, Raj Sounds and Lights, Dantakathe, and Bahaddhur Gandu.

