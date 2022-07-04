Prajwal devaraj to showcase gripping action sequences in 'Mafia'

By Express News Service

Director Lohith H’s Mafia, starring Prajwal Devaraj, billed as a cop thriller, is in the last phase of its shooting process. The team recently had popular fight masters Real Satish (Pushpa, iSmart Shankar) and Jolly Bastin choreographing major action stunts.

Prajwal Devaraj

The team is planning to complete the entire film shoot by the end of July. In addition to that, a song sequence is scheduled with Prajwal, which is said to be choreographed by Bhushan. Meanwhile, the makers will unveil a poster of lead actor Prajwal Devaraj on his birthday.

Mafia is Prajwal Devaraj’s 35th film, and he will be donning a cop character called D Sathyanarayana. Mafia produced by B Kumar also stars Aditi Prabhudeva and Shine Shetty in female lead roles. The film also includes Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, and Vijay Chendoor, among others in the cast, and has Anoop Seelin scoring the music.