There is honesty and unconditional love in 'lullaby' song: Kiccha Sudeep

The latest song from the action-fantasy film captures the emotional moments of the father-daughter relationship

Published: 04th July 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

After the success of the single Gadangg Rakkamma and the trailer of Vikrant Rona, the makers of the film are out with another song, titled Lullaby. The Kannada version of the film was released on July 2. The other versions of the song will soon be released in the coming days.

A still from Vikrant Rona

Composed by Ajaneesh B Lokanth and sung by Vijay Prakash, the song has lyrics by Anup Bhandari. The Lullaby song, which captures the emotional moments and bond between Vikrant Rona and his daughter, is said to be an important part of the narrative.

Talking about the song to CE, Kiccha Sudeep said, “It is honesty, fatherhood, and unconditional love. My relationship with the daughter on-screen, my mood of wanting to do this song, the set, the atmosphere, and the script... everything came together for this song.”

While Vikrant Rona is billed to be an action-packed fantasy entertainer, it is also touted to be a part emotional film about the bonding between father-daughter relationships. Vikrant Rona is by Manjunath Gowda’s Shalini Arts banner and Alankar Pandian. It will be hitting the theatres on July 28. The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

