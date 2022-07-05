STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'777 Charlie' completes 25 days in 450 theatres across India; joins Rs 100 crore club

The Rakshit Shetty-starrer has earned a Rs 150-plus crore collection, including the theatrical, satellite, and digital rights across languages.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 04:39 PM

777 Charlie

Team 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s pan-Indian film '777 Charlie' has completed 25 days in 450 theatres across India and has received a good reception in the overseas market too. The makers celebrated the success in the presence of the cast and the dog Charlie in attendance.

The team also officially announced that Kiran Raj’s adventure drama has earned a 150-plus crore, collection, including the theatrical, satellite, and digital rights across languages.

A heartwarming tale of unconditional love between Dharma (played by Rakshit Shetty), and Charlie, the pet garnered attraction from all sectors of the audience and continues to run in theatres in the fourth week and is heading towards a 50-day run. 777 Charlie, marks the first 100-crore club film of Rakshit Shetty.

“Personally, this is a big achievement. It was not just a cinema to me, but 3 years of experience, and it fetched a new audience,” says actor Rakshit Shetty.

The actor-producer has planned to share five per cent of the profit, which will go towards those, who are sheltering street dogs for their infrastructure, across India.

'777 Charlie' director Kiranraj, speaking to CE said that he is overwhelmed with the stupendous response the film has received. “The digital rights in other languages are in demand, and we are in talks. Despite the film being multi-lingual, there are also inquiries for remaking the film in Hindi." Apart from this, the distributors from China and Russia want to dub and release the film in their respective languages. “China considers releasing only 39 films of other languages, and 777 Charlie is one of them,” says Kiranraj.

'777 Charlie' also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Bobby Simha, and Danish Sait.

‘I wanted to direct Puneeth Rajkumar in a sports drama’
Kiranraj has been approached by big production houses outside Karnataka. Meanwhile, he has two scripts in hand right now --- a sports drama and a horror-comedy, both planned to be made on a big canvas. “I was keen to direct Puneeth Rajkumar in the sports drama and wanted to approach him, after the release of '777 Charlie'. I thought my first film would be my showreel to Puneeth Sir. I had even collected photos of Appu Sir in beard look. But it was unfortunate that we have lost the star. I am still thinking about an actor to fit the bill", Kiranraj said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM bursts into tears after watching ‘777 Charlie’

