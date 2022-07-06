Vikram Suri’s 'Chowkabara' to have an exclusive premiere in US

By Express News Service

State award winner Vikram Suri’s second outing Chowkabara is ready for release. It is adapted from Mani R Rao’s novel, Bhavana, which is based on the subjects of friendship and love. The film’s music album was released recently, and interestingly, it has three songs scored by Ashwin P Kumar from lyrics penned by well-known poets, H S Venkatesh Murthy, and B R Lakshman Rao. The friendship song is jointly written by Vikram Suri and Harish Bhat.

The director shares that they are looking at an August release for Chowkbara, and the first exclusive premiere will be held in the USA. Vikram, who comes from a family of artists, started off as a child artiste, dabbled in theatre, TV, and also worked as a dubbing artist. Vikram, who is also a classical dancer, has acted in over 20 films. He made his directorial debut with Geleyaru Naavu Geleyaru, which fetched him the State award, and Chowkabara will be his second film as a director.

Namitha Rao, who is playing the female lead of Chowkabara, is also backing the film under her Navi Nirmiti banner. The film’s cast also consists of Prabhanjan, Kavya Ramesh, Sujay Hegde, Sanjay Suri, Keerthi Banu, Madhu Hegde, Shashidhar Kote, Kiran Vati, Andi, Prathama Prasad, Seetha Kote, Damayanthi Nagraj, and Suma Rao. With dialogues by Roopa Prabhakar, Chowkabara has Raviraj handling the cinematography.