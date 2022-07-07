Despite setbacks, Namma Hudugaru is still special to me: Niranjan Sudhindra

By Express News Service

Niranjan Sudhindra, the nephew of Real Star Upendra, who made his on-screen debut with Priyanka Upendra’s Second Half, is finally turning into a lead hero with Namma Hudugaru. The film is set to hit the theatres on Friday. “My debut as the hero did not go as planned. It was a struggle. Working in the film also made me understand the difficulties of production and distribution.

Niranjan Sudhindra

Yet, it did not deter my career plans. I was calm and composed, and it paid off. Here I’m with my first film,” he says. Namma Hudugaru, directed by H B Siddu, is set in a village of Mandya and Mangaluru. “The film was made four years ago when I was lean and looked like a college-goer. Back then, my personality did not suit mass films, and that’s why I had to pick a subject like Namma Hudugaru.

I wanted to do a good cinema. In the end, my performance, my dancing skills, and how the audiences accept me matter the most. Despite setbacks, I still consider Namma Hudugaru special because it is my first film as a hero,” he says.

The film, produced by KK Ashraf, features Radhya as the female lead, and Vasishta Simha appears as a pivotal character. Abhiyan Roy and Chidanand H K have handled the music and cinematography respectively. Talking about the support from his uncle Upendra, he says, “I feel very humbled and responsible. I have a goal and I’m clear on how to take my career forward,” he says. Niranjan also has upcoming films Superstar, Hunter, and Q in different stages of production.