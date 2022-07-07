STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Despite setbacks, Namma Hudugaru is still special to me: Niranjan Sudhindra

Niranjan Sudhindra, the nephew of Real Star Upendra, who made his on-screen debut with Priyanka Upendra’s 'Second Half', is finally turning into a lead hero with Namma Hudugaru.

Published: 07th July 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Niranjan Sudhindra

Actor Niranjan Sudhindra (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Niranjan Sudhindra, the nephew of Real Star Upendra, who made his on-screen debut with Priyanka Upendra’s Second Half, is finally turning into a lead hero with Namma Hudugaru. The film is set to hit the theatres on Friday. “My debut as the hero did not go as planned. It was a struggle. Working in the film also made me understand the difficulties of production and distribution.

Niranjan Sudhindra

Yet, it did not deter my career plans. I was calm and composed, and it paid off. Here I’m with my first film,” he says. Namma Hudugaru, directed by H B Siddu, is set in a village of Mandya and Mangaluru. “The film was made four years ago when I was lean and looked like a college-goer. Back then, my personality did not suit mass films, and that’s why I had to pick a subject like Namma Hudugaru.

I wanted to do a good cinema. In the end, my performance, my dancing skills, and how the audiences accept me matter the most. Despite setbacks, I still consider Namma Hudugaru special because it is my first film as a hero,” he says.

The film, produced by KK Ashraf, features Radhya as the female lead, and Vasishta Simha appears as a pivotal character. Abhiyan Roy and Chidanand H K have handled the music and cinematography respectively. Talking about the support from his uncle Upendra, he says, “I feel very humbled and responsible. I have a goal and I’m clear on how to take my career forward,” he says. Niranjan also has upcoming films Superstar, Hunter, and Q in different stages of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Sudhindra Real Star Upendra Namma Hudugaru Kannada movies
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp