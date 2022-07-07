Yogi's character in gangster drama 'Head Bush' revealed 

By Express News Service

Yogi, popularly known as Loose Mada, will be playing a character named Ganga in the gangster drama Head Bush. The makers unveiled the look of the actor from the film on Wednesday, making Yogi’s birthday a special one. Actor Dhananjay, the lead and protagonist of the film, shared the poster on Twitter and wished Yogi. He wrote, “In love with the character of Ganga, I feel no one would have suited that role more than you, #Ganga is going to be remembered for a long time (sic).”

According to debutant director Shoonya, Yogi plays a major role and will appear as a rough and tough guy in Head Bush. “Yogi as Ganga is like another lead, which is on par with the Dhananjay’s role, MP Jayaraj. Yogi is a fantastic performer, and he will get his star status back with the film,” he says. Editing and the dubbing process of the film are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Charan Raj, who is scoring music for Head Bush, will begin working on the background score. The film boasts a stellar star cast featuring V Ravichandran, Vasishta N Simha, Sruthi Hariharan, Paayal Rajput, and Raghu Mukherjee in prominent roles. The film, produced by Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies, is based on Agni Sridhar’s autobiography My Days in the Underworld. The film will be released on October 21.