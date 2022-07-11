Shreyas Chinga dons multiple hats for Kannada film 'David'

By Express News Service

David, which marks the directorial debut of choreographer Bargav Yogambar, has lead actor Shreyas Chinga doubling up as a co-director and the line producer for the film.

The makers, who are planning to release the film in August, unveiled the track, Eno Helabekeniside, at a recent event.

The song has music composed by popular Rapper All OK, who has also rendered his voice along with singer Sanchith Shetty. At the event, the trailer was launched by Dhanraj Babu.

Produced by Prasad Rudramuni and five of his friends, David is billed as a murder mystery. “The film travels with four stories running parallel that are all connected. There is more than one David in the film, and that’s the mystery of this film,” says Shreyas.

Interestingly, David garnered attention even before its release when it was viewed by a few international distributors at the 2019 Cannes Films Festival who reached an agreement with the team to release David in multiple languages across the world.

David stars Sarah Harish as the female lead and consists of actors Avinash, Rakesh Adiga, Pratap Narayan, and others as part of the cast.

Shreyas Chinga began as a theatre artist with Prakash Belawadi. Having been part of 250 commercials, Shreyas Chinga has also worked as an associate for Indrajit Lankesh’s films – Luv you Alia and Shakeela.