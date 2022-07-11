STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudeep’s 'Vikrant Rona' targets 1,200 screens overseas alone

Published: 11th July 2022 07:29 AM

A still from Vikrant Rona

A still from Vikrant Rona

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona in 3D is all set to release on July 28, and the much-anticipated film has been creating extraordinary buzz before its release. While the multilingual adventure drama directed by Anup Bhandari will be one of the biggest releases across India, the film is all set to hit an equal number of theatres abroad.

The film is bankrolled by Shalini Arts and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. Meanwhile, Yogish Dwarakish Bungale (Dwarakish Chitra), the Operations Head of One Twenty-8 Media and Cosmos Entertainment along with Akash Ameya Jain and Phanindra Kumar, who is looking at the overseas market, has plans to release Vikrant Rona in over 30 plus countries abroad and has targeted to hit around 1200 screens. Speaking to CE, Yogi revealed their release plan across the world.

Akash Ameya Jain

“For the last three months, we have been working on Vikrant Rona releasing overseas and we have already confirmed the theatrical release in the UK, US, Canada, European countries, the entire Gulf, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal among many other countries.

An official announcement with the list of theatres will be made, once we are through with the Censor board, in these respective countries, and the process is on,” he says. Vikrant Rona is releasing in Kannada, Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Tamil and is expected to be out in Arabic, German, Russian, and Mandarin, as well. Yogi Dwarakish says that they are planning to release Vikrant Rona in all the Indian languages. Priority will be given to the Kannada version and will have more number of shows.

“There are inquiries to release in foreign languages. However, the release will be made depending on the response. The release in Mandarin will be done in two weeks later.” he added. Besides Sudeep, Vikrant Rona also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok among others.

Meanwhile, the makers plan to release their next lyric video -- Hai Fakira on July 12. The 3D mystery thriller has artwork by Shivakumar. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music and director Anup Bhandari penned the lyrics to the songs. William David has handled the cinematography.

