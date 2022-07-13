Dheeren Ramkumar’s debut 'Shiva 143' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Actor Dheeren Ramkumar’s much-awaited debut Shiva 143 has finally gotten a release date. The film directed by Anil Kumar also starring Manvitha Kamath faced a lot of setbacks owing to the pandemic. But, now it will now be hitting the theatres on August 26. An official announcement of the release date was made on Tuesday.

Dheeren Ramkumar, Manvitha Kamath

Dheeren is yet another actor coming from the Rajkumar clan, his maiden venture will be an action romantic drama, made under the banner of Jayanna Films. Shiva 143 is reportedly an adaptation of Telugu hit cinema, RX 100, and the steamy posters of the Kannada film featuring the lead actors, have created a buzz about its content. The film produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra also has Sadhu Kokila playing a pivotal character and Arjun Janya composing the music.

Actor Dheeren Ramkumar’s much-awaited debut Shiva 143 has finally gotten a release date. The film directed by Anil Kumar also starring Manvitha Kamath faced a lot of setbacks owing to the pandemic. But, now it will now be hitting the theatres on August 26. An official announcement of the release date was made on Tuesday. Dheeren Ramkumar, Manvitha Kamath Dheeren is yet another actor coming from the Rajkumar clan, his maiden venture will be an action romantic drama, made under the banner of Jayanna Films. Shiva 143 is reportedly an adaptation of Telugu hit cinema, RX 100, and the steamy posters of the Kannada film featuring the lead actors, have created a buzz about its content. The film produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra also has Sadhu Kokila playing a pivotal character and Arjun Janya composing the music.