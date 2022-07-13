STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjana Anand to share screen space with Virat in Dinakar's romantic thriller

The shooting of the film,made under Jayanna Films banner, will begin in August

Published: 13th July 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Sanjana Anand

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s next project bankrolled by Jayanna Films starring Virat was officially launched on Sunday. The project commenced with a simple muhurath, with Meena Thoogudeepa sounding the clapboard. Producers Jayanna and Bogendra, director Dinakar, and actor Viraat among others were in attendance.

Sanjana Anand

“We are Overwhelmed to present our next vision Production 23 to be directed by me and produced by Jayanna Films’ Jayanna and Bhogendra Sir,” tweeted Dinakar on his social media platform. The director, who has come with a youthful commercial entertainer with thriller elements, has roped in Salaga actor Sanjana Anand to play the female lead and it was officially confirmed by the production house.

This will be the first time Virat and Sanjana will be sharing screen space. The latter, who is currently busy with her maiden Telugu project, will begin shooting for the film in August. Virat also has AP Arjun’s Addhuri Lover, which is currently on floors.

Sanjana Anand Dinakar Thoogudeepa Virat Kannada
