I connected with Benki for its climax: Anissh

By Express News Service

Anissh created his own space in Sandalwood with films like Police Quarters, Nam Areal Ond Dina, Akira, and Ramarjuna. However, there came a stage in his film career when he felt the need for exploring different genres, and his upcoming film, Benki takes him through that path.

Anissh, who wanted to take a break from the typical love-based subjects, chose Benki because it highlighted the brother-sister sentiment. Anissh shares that it was monotonous to be part of just love stories, and Benki will bring a change to him as an actor and the audience. “Apart from the core subject of brother-sister relationship, Benki also has a beautiful romantic track. This is also the first time I am acting in a film set in a village,” says Anissh.

Shruti Patil

A R Shaan, the son of noted filmmaker AR Babu, is making his debut with Benki, and Anissh shares that the film was narrated to him just before the release of his previous film, Ramarjuna. “I got connected with the story of Benki for its climax. The last 40 minutes are filled with gripping sequences and intense action, which will also be one of the highlights of this commercial entertainer,” says Anissh.

Benki has been shot in different parts of Karnataka, and Anissh shares that it was a deliberate decision to explore new locations to add a distinct flavour to the film. Benki features Shruti Patil in the sister’s role and Samapada Hulivana as Anissh’s love interest. Chandra Keerthi, the hero, and director of Tootumadike will be seen as a prominent character in Benki.

Explaining his reasoning behind casting Anissh, Shaan says, “Anissh is an actor who is capable of doing complete justice to every character. I thought he could pull off the role of village youth, and he has done a good job.”

Shaan shares that he learned the art of filmmaking from his father and guru AR Babu. “Content should be a priority, and the foundation of any film comes with good story writing. These were basic and important tips I got from my father, and I have tried to implement them in my first film, Benki.”

Benki made under Anish’s Winkwhistle Productions banner has Anand Raja Vikram scoring music and cinematography by Venus Nagaraj Murthy. Action and editing are taken care of by Vikram Mor, and Umesh RB, respectively.

