'KGF' fame Yash's 19th film continues to be mystery

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Following the success of the KGF franchise, Yash has definitely reached superstardom across the country. His persona has gained him millions of fans, and even his iconic beard has its separate fandom. The pan-India Star’s next move is being keenly watched by fans and industry insiders alike, and nobody better than Yash will know the impact of the announcement of his next.

Yash

There is a lot of buzz surrounding his upcoming project, and it is speculated that the biggest filmmakers and biggest banners of the country have been approaching the actor with different stories. However, a source close to the actor himself shares that Yash, who has been tight-lipped, hasn’t yet given the green light for any script.

We had earlier reported that Mufti director Narthan was working on a script for Yash, and our sources share that he has presented a variety of stories to the actor, who is very calculative about his next film.

With Yash’s next continuing to be shrouded in mystery, it looks like the actor’s fans have to wait a little longer for an official confirmation about Yash19.



