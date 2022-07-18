Devle devle from Gaalipata 2, an instant hit

By Express News Service

Devle Devle, the third song from Gaalipata 2, has become an instant favourite among the listeners just days after its release. Sung by Vijay Prakash, and composed by Arjun Janya, Devle Devle has quirky lyrics written by director Yogaraj Bhat.

In a media interaction, Yogaraj shared that Devle Devle was shot during the lockdown, and the entire crew travelled to Kazakhstan and filmed the number in a snowy backdrop and cold atmosphere. “The credit should go to producer Ramesh Reddy, who made it possible to successfully shoot the song.”

Ganesh, who stars as the lead in Gaalipata 2, said that he was initially apprehensive about Devle Devle, but now it’s on a repeat mode. “I become a fan of Devle Devle for Vijayaprakash’s voice, Arjun Janya’s music, Santosh Rai Pathaje’s camera work, and choreography by dance master Dhanu, and they have managed to bring out this peppy track.”

Vijay Prakash, who spoke on the occasion, said that his journey with Yogaraj Bhat and Ganesh started with ‘Kavithe Kavithe…’ in Galipata, and is happy to be associated with its sequel too. “My songs for Yogaraj Bhat have always been chartbusters, and hope this one too joins the list.”

Gaalipata 2 is slated to hit the theatres on August 12. The film produced under Suraj productions comes with an ensemble cast that includes Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Sharmila Mandre, Samyuktha Menon, and Vaibhavi Shandilya among others playing prominent characters. The film, also features Nishvika Naidu in a pivotal role.

