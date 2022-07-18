Stefy Patel marks her Kannada debut with 'love li'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Stefy Patel, who has already made a mark in Telugu (Ninnu Talachi), is also part of the yet-to-be-released Border in Tamil, a Chinese-English film, and the upcoming Hindi film, Hari Om Hari. Now, she is all set to test waters in Kannada with the Vasishta Simha-starrer, Love Li.

Vasishta Simha

Stefy, the winner of Femina India Beauty Pageant (2018), will play the female lead in this romantic thriller helmed by Chethan Keshav. Ahead of joining the sets of Love Li on Tuesday, Stefy says, “I have heard about the Kannada industry and was looking forward to be part of Kannada films too.

While I was approached with different scripts even before Love Li, it was Chethan Keshav’s narrative style that convinced me to be part of his vision. Since I’m fascinated with love stories, I thought Love Li will mark a good beginning in the Kannada industry.”

Billed as an inspiring tale, Love Li also has elements that highlight certain social evils. Backed by Ravindra Kumar’s Abhuvanasha Creations, Love Li has music by Anoop Seelin, and cinematography by Ashwin Kennedy.

