Omini is all set to release on this date

By Express News Service

Omini , which means ‘All’ in Latin, is a comedy suspense- thriller, which is also centred around an Omni car. The trailer of the Manju Heddur directorial was released by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra. It was also announced that the film will hit the theatres on August 19. TV actor Siddu Moolimani makes his transition to the big screen with Omini and features Ashwini Chandrashekar as the female lead.

Director Manju Heddur, who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, also plays one of the leads. The cast comprises Bharath Bopanna, Akanksha Patamakh, Mohan Juneja, Prakash Tuminadu, Nagesh Mayya, and Yamuna Srinidhi in pivotal characters. Omini, backed by Sri Belludi Films and SR Groups, has music by Arjun Ramu and cinematography by MB Allikatti.

