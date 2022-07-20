Home Entertainment Kannada

Omini is all set to release on this date

The comedy suspense-thriller, directed by Manju Heddur, will hit the screens on Aug 19

Published: 20th July 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Omini

A still from Omini

By Express News Service

Omini , which means ‘All’ in Latin, is a comedy suspense- thriller, which is also centred around an Omni car. The trailer of the Manju Heddur directorial was released by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra. It was also announced that the film will hit the theatres on August 19. TV actor Siddu Moolimani makes his transition to the big screen with Omini and features Ashwini Chandrashekar as the female lead.

Director Manju Heddur, who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues, also plays one of the leads. The cast comprises Bharath Bopanna, Akanksha Patamakh, Mohan Juneja, Prakash Tuminadu, Nagesh Mayya, and Yamuna Srinidhi in pivotal characters. Omini, backed by Sri Belludi Films and SR Groups, has music by Arjun Ramu and cinematography by MB Allikatti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omini Manju Heddur ​ A still from Omini ​
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp