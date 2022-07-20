Rachel David onboard Deepak Madhuvanahalli’s upcoming romance-comedy

By Express News Service

Rachel David has been signed opposite Weekend actor Milind in director Deepak Madhuvanahalli’s upcoming romantic drama. This marks Rachel’s fourth project in Kannada after Love Mocktail 2, Bhuvanam Gaganam, and Country Made. A source reveals that Rachel was selected after the team auditioned a lot of actors for this yet-to-be-titled film. An official announcement of the actor joining the project is expected to be out soon, along with the title and first look.

Interestingly, the story of this yet-to-be-titled project is written by Rama Rama Re director D Satya Prakash. He has also penned the dialogues and co-written the screenplay with director Deepak. Produced by Manjunatha D and D Satya Prakash under the Satya and Mayura Pictures banner, the film revolves around a 500-year-old antique.

The team is getting ready to start filming from the end of July at Chitradurga. The makers have roped in senior actors Ramesh Bhat, Avinash, and Sadhu Kokila to play pivotal roles. With music by Anoop Seelin, the film will have cinematography and editing by Lavith and Ajay Kumar, respectively.

