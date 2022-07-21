'James' director Chethan Kumar to helm a project for Raymo hero Ishaan

By Express News Service

Chethan Kumar, the director of hit films like Bahaddur, Bharjari, and Puneeth Rajkumar’s James, will now be collaborating with Raymo hero, Ishaan for a romantic thriller. The script of the film has been locked and it is said that Chethan Kumar is already prepping for the project, which will go on floors soon.

Ishaan

Meanwhile, Ishan’s much-awaited film Raymo is gearing up for release. The Pavan Wadeyar directorial is a musical romance starring Ashika Ranganath as the female lead. The film was produced by C R Manohar, the cast also includes senior actors, Sarathkumar, Madhoo, and Achyuthkumar.

Coming back to director Chethan, his latest film, James recently premiered on Star Suvarna on July 17. There is also a buzz that the Bharaate director will be teaming with Shivarajkumar for a mass commercial entertainer. Chethan plans to take up this film post his project with Ishaan. More details of the Ishaan-Chethan film will be revealed soon.

