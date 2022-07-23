Home Entertainment Kannada

KGF Chapter 2 completes 100 days; makers say, ‘This is just the beginning’

The Yash-starrer that released in multiple languages grossed over Rs 1,000 crore and broke several box office records

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hombale films, which produced the biggest pan- India blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, thanked audiences all over the country for the love showered as the film completed 100 days on Friday. The makers shared a 1:50-minute snippet in which they mentioned that the KGF will be remembered forever and thanked the audience for 100 promising days.

They also added, “This is just a beginning.” The post read, “Thank you for scripting and stitching this amazing journey for us. We can still feel the jubilation and reverberation all around us. We promise to keep you enthralled with our next monster hit and of our home run!” Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

The film was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, grossed over 1000 crores and broke multiple box office records. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and music composer Ravi Basrur.

