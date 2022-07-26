Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan begins dubbing for 'Kranti'

Published: 26th July 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Team Kranti recently wrapped up a big schedule in Poland, and now Challenging Star Darshan has started dubbing for the film. The makers tweeted a picture of Darshan from the dubbing studio, and said, “Voice of Kranti.” The shooting of the V Harikrishna directorial is almost completed, and the post-production is simultaneously underway.

Fans of Darshan, who had back-to-back hits with Yajamana and Roberrt, are already hyped up about Kranti too. Director V Harikrishna is doubling up as the music composer for Kranti, which is produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under the Media House Studio banner.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Karunkar A. Rachita Ram, who started her career with Bulbul, is teaming up with the Challenging Star for the third time in Kranti, which also stars Sumalatha Ambareesh and Crazy Star Ravichandran in important roles.

Kranti marks the second collaboration of Darshan, Harikrishna, and Media House Studio after Yajamana. The multilingual film billed to be a mass entertainer will hit the screens in five languages Meanwhile, the buzz is that Darshan’s 56th film with Tharun Kishore Sudhir and producer Rockline Venkatesh will officially commence with a muhurat on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi.

