Vikrant Rona to release in 2,500+ screens and have 9,500 shows worldwide

Sudeep’s much-anticipated release Vikrant Rona hits the screens today, and going by the advance bookings for the film in Karnataka and across the world, it is extraordinary by any standard. The film which is being released in both 2D and 3D formats has shows as early as 6.30 am. Trade analysts predict that the film will perform well at the box office.

Producer Manjunath Gowda reveals that the film will hit over 2,500 plus screens (3D - 900 screens and 2D - 1,600 screens and will have 9500 shows worldwide.

“Vikrant Rona will be open in 400 screens, with 2,500 shows in the state, and Bangalore alone will occupy 110 screens with 1,200 shows.” says the producer. The multilingual film directed by Anup Bhandari will also be released in different parts of India.

“The film will hit around 350 screens in Andhra and Telangana and is expected to have 1,400 shows. Whereas, in Tamil Nadu, we will be occupying 250 screens and 1000 shows. Kerala will have 110 screens and 600 shows."

"In North India Vikrant Rona will be out in around 690 screens and expected to have over 2800 shows,” says Manjunath, adding, “Today I’ve become a proud son by making this project truly Pan-Indian. I followed my father’s words, who had said ‘When it comes to business, you should walk your talk’, and that advice has brought me to the place I am today.”

