Malashri’s action-thriller titled Night Curfew

By Express News Service

Malashri’s upcoming action-thriller has been titled Night Curfew. Ravindra Venshi, (the director of Puttani Safari, and yet to be released Matta and Vasanthi Nalidaga,), who has wrapped up shooting for the project, has now officially unveiled the film title.

The film’s story, written by the director, is based on true incidents. Malashri, who is making a comeback after a hiatus, will be playing the role of an army doctor. Apart from Malashri, Night Curfew also features Ranjani Raghavan.

Produced by BS Chandrashekar under the Swarnaganga Films banner, the film will feature Pramod Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Manju Pavagada in important roles. The film will have no songs, and the makers are yet to finalise the music director for the background score. Pramod Bharatahiya has handled the cinematography.