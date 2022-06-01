STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Malashri’s action-thriller titled Night Curfew

The film’s story, written by the director, is based on true incidents.  Malashri, who is making a comeback after a hiatus, will be playing the role of an army doctor.

Published: 01st June 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Night Curfew. ( File Photo)

A still from Night Curfew. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Malashri’s upcoming action-thriller has been titled Night Curfew. Ravindra Venshi, (the director of Puttani Safari, and yet to be released Matta and Vasanthi Nalidaga,), who has wrapped up shooting for the project, has now officially unveiled the film title.

The film’s story, written by the director, is based on true incidents.  Malashri, who is making a comeback after a hiatus, will be playing the role of an army doctor. Apart from Malashri, Night Curfew also features Ranjani Raghavan.

Produced by BS Chandrashekar under the Swarnaganga Films banner, the film will feature Pramod Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Manju Pavagada in important roles. The film will have no songs, and the makers are yet to finalise the music director for the background score. Pramod Bharatahiya has handled the cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Night Curfew Ravindra Venshi
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp