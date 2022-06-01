Shivarajkumar,  Prabhudheva’s multilingual film to commence from June 9

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had previously announced that Century Star Shivarajkumar and the multi-talented Prabhudheva will be joining hands for the first time for director Yogaraj Bhat’s next and it will be produced by Rockline Venkatesh under his Rockline Entertainments banner, which is known for films like Lingaa and Bhajarangi Bhaijaan. It has been announced now that the first schedule of the film will commence with a muhurath on June 9 in Bengaluru.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who also plays an important role in the film, shares that the yet-to-be-titled movie bringing two big stars will have an ample dose of comedy, action, music and dance will also be one of the highlights. “On the whole, it is going to be a fun-filled musical entertainer, something the audience has missed out on in a long time. The film also has an extraordinary message that is very relevant to today’s situation.”

The film has two female leads, and the makers are said to be in talks with a handful of heroines for the roles and are hoping to finalise them soon.Apart from the male leads it has been confirmed that Telugu actor Tanikella Bharani will be playing a pivotal character in the film. The yet-to-be-titled project has cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje and music by V Harikrishna.